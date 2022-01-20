Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

SPCE stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.