Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Cohu worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHU. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,635,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Cohu by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 296,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 209,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 126,094 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of COHU opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.73. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

