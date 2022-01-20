5,193 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 174,036 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 128,760 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 103.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 109,646 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 311.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 67,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 496,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,152,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCOI stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.02.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 664.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

