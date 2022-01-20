Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,619 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $47.30.

