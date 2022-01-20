Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,405 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,779,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,932,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,491,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10.

