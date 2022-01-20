Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Gevo by 8.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 354.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 65.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

