Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Position Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.71 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

