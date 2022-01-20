FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,420,000 after buying an additional 95,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,162,000 after buying an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $237.58 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.74.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

