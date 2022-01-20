Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,157,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 594.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 111,053 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

