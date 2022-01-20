Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 27,334 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) by 261.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMAT opened at 2.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.05. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 2.02 and a 52 week high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 1,909,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826 over the last 90 days. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

