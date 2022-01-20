Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,666 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

CTBI stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $802.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

