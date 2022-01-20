Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,839,000 after purchasing an additional 241,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2,182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 169,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 126,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

LL stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $456.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.