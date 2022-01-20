WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

