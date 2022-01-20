Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at about $965,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 45,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Textainer Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

