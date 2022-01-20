McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $287.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.54.

NYSE:MCD opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.42. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 15,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

