Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $9.19.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

