Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLLMF. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

