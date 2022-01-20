Contrasting Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repligen and MiNK Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $366.26 million 28.62 $59.93 million $2.10 90.28 MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 158.78 -$16.24 million N/A N/A

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than MiNK Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 20.06% 9.81% 7.77% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Repligen and MiNK Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Repligen presently has a consensus price target of $316.86, suggesting a potential upside of 67.14%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 715.49%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Repligen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repligen beats MiNK Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in New York.

