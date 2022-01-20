BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Short Interest Update

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.00 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $296.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

