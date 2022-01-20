Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,864.06

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,864.06 ($25.43) and last traded at GBX 1,856.40 ($25.33), with a volume of 468389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,842.80 ($25.14).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($25.53) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.70) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($19.51) to GBX 1,710 ($23.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,670.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,581.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

