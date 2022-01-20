CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.09

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 16979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

CNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,971,000 after acquiring an additional 253,102 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

