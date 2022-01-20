United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.23

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 1315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

UCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after buying an additional 304,760 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 264,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,809,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

