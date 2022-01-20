SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $338,000 in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Mercantile Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $610.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.