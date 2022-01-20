6,797 Shares in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Ducommun at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

