John C. Pope Sells 195 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WM opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

