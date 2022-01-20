David Hugo Anderson Sells 1,290 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $48.54 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.