David Allen May Purchases 53,782 Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Director David Allen May purchased 53,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,572.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SURG opened at $2.92 on Thursday. SurgePays, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

