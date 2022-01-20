Joanne Jenkins Lager Sells 3,500 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $137,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $363,300.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $287,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $120,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00.

ITOS opened at $37.03 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.69 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 680,604 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the period.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

