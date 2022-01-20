CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

