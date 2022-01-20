Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, upgraded Alexco Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of AXU opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 342.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

