CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

CURO Group stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $617.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.73. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CURO Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $19,728,035. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

