Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $69.37 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 4.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

