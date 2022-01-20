Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) to Sell

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

MBT stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

