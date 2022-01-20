SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 334,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 74.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,075,000 after buying an additional 252,413 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,159 shares of company stock worth $2,796,764. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $927.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.73.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

