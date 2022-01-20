SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

CTLP opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $566.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 in the last three months. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

