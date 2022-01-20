SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

