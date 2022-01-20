19,927 Shares in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,446,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after buying an additional 393,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 273,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in National CineMedia by 172.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 124,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

NCMI opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $228.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.47. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -17.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

