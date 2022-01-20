Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 209.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 331.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 120,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 92,650 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 258,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQX. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

