10,863 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

