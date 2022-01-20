Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $184.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.94.

Shares of CPT opened at $162.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average of $157.29. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $99.25 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

