Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $509.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gerhard Lombard bought 1,500 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 and sold 403,500 shares valued at $7,274,723. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 81,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $477,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.