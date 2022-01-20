Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.60.

ASH stock opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

