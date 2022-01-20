Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.81. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.