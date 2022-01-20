iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

