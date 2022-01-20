Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.51.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.