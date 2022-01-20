Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LWLG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:LWLG opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.54 million, a PE ratio of -86.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

In related news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $362,799.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $1,810,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 381,602 shares of company stock worth $5,909,966 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

