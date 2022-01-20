Beat Kahli Purchases 32,139 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 32,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli bought 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli bought 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $96,437.70.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $118,700.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $171,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $9.97 on Thursday. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $238.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.33.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VOXX International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

