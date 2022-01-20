Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $701,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $690,920.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.63 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 69,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

