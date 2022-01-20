Joe D. Rainey Sells 14,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HAL opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $2,895,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 584,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.