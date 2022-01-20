SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of BLI opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $618.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

